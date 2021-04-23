Bruins Wrap: Boston Makes It Six Straight With 5-1 Win Over Sabres

Here’s how it all went down:

MARCHAND DOES IT AGAIN

It looked as if the Bruins would be down another defenseman early in the first when Charlie McAvoy blocked a shot and was in obvious pain for several minutes. He needed help off the ice and down the tunnel, but did return before the period came to a close.

Marchand, as he did Tuesday night, opened the scoring found a way to pot his 25th goal of the season thanks to Mike Reilly.

Reilly, to the surprise of no one, saw an open shooting lane and made the shot on net. Marchand gobbled up the rebound and wristed it by Dustin Tokarski for the 1-0 edge.

The Bruins led by one after 20 and outshot the Sabres by a large 14-7 margin.

UP BY ONE

Old friend Anders Bjork played a role in helping the Sabres tie the game 5:27 into the middle period after Sean Kuraly was unable to clear. Bjork then fed Ruotsalainen who finished off the pass with a one-timer that beat Swayman.

Grzelcyk broke the tie with a laser shot from the point to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

Despite being unable to stay out of the penalty box, the Bruins led 2-1 after 40 minutes. They continued to outshoot the Sabres, 26-21.