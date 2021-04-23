Bruins Take Over In Third Period As They Earn Sixth Straight Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are clicking right now.

Boston has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout the 2021 National Hockey League season and after a red-hot start to the year, definitely faced a rough patch.

A few players have returned from injuries and the B’s also brought in three players at the trade deadline and now seem to have figured a few things out as they earned their season-high sixth straight win Thursday night over the Buffalo Sabres, 5-1.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad’s resilience and put the win streak into perspective. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images