The University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team has a fan in the school’s famous former star basketball player Marcus Camby.
Camby shared an enthusiastic tweet on Saturday night after the Minutemen earned the program’s first-ever NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship. UMass claimed the title following a dominant 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Check out Camby’s tweet:
The Hockey East champion Minutemen dominated the Huskies on Saturday. UMass held a 2-0 lead after the first period and took a 4-0 advantage into the third period.
Camby, of course, is most famous for his time with the UMass men’s basketball program.
Camby led the Minutemen to an unforgettable 1995-96 campaign. UMass finished the season with 35–2 overall record and the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament title. They were awarded a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before eventually falling in the National Championship to the University of Kentucky.
Camby himself earned plenty of recognition including the Wooden Award, Naismith Award and AP Player of the Year.