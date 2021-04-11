NESN Logo Sign In

The University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team has a fan in the school’s famous former star basketball player Marcus Camby.

Camby shared an enthusiastic tweet on Saturday night after the Minutemen earned the program’s first-ever NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship. UMass claimed the title following a dominant 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Check out Camby’s tweet:

The Hockey East champion Minutemen dominated the Huskies on Saturday. UMass held a 2-0 lead after the first period and took a 4-0 advantage into the third period.