NESN Logo Sign In

Oddsmakers have shifted their expectations that the Denver Broncos will select a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Bookmakers previously depicted how they thought Denver, who acquired veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in a pre-draft trade Wednesday, would take a quarterback with the No. 9 overall pick.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance was the favorite at +280 while Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields not far behind at +320, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, just hours before the afternoon trade.

However, after said trade between the Broncos and Panthers — Carolina received a Day Three pick in return — bookmakers adjusted.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons now is the new co-favorite to be selected by Denver at No. 9 overall. Parsons, who now weighs in at +340, previously was third behind Lance and Fields at +750.