Why Ex-NFL Exec Doesn’t Believe Patriots Will Trade Up For Justin Fields

The Patriots are betting favorites to land Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NESN’s own Sam Panayotovich, but former NFL executive Michael Lombardi can’t see New England trading up for the Ohio State quarterback.

Lombardi, who worked for New England from 2014 to 2016 and with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick from 1991 to 1995 with the Cleveland Browns, explained why Wednesday on VSiN.

“I don’t think New England’s trading up to get Justin Fields,” Lombardi said on VSiN. “I don’t see that. If you watch his throwing motion and you watch Tom Brady throw, they’re two different throwing motions. I don’t think they’re ever merging together.”

"I think there is one elite quarterback and there are other guys who have a chance to be good quarterbacks."@LanceZierlein joined @mlombardiNFL and @lasvegasgolfer to give his thoughts on the #NFLDraft2021 and Justin Fields.#LombardiLine pic.twitter.com/ufzaOYXul0 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) April 28, 2021

Perhaps if Fields falls to the Patriots at No. 15 overall, they would be more willing to grab the Buckeyes QB.