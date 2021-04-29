NESN Logo Sign In

Trading up Thursday night would make plenty of sense for the Patriots. After all, they need a franchise quarterback, and they probably won’t be able to find one at No. 15.

New England fans will be pleased to know Bill Belichick and Co. reportedly are looking into moving up in the first round. That said, the Patriots also are examining the possibility of going in the opposite direction, per NFL Network’s Michael Giardi.

“The Patriots have been active on the phones, per league sources, but as I just said on ‘Total Access Draft Preview,’ not just about moving up but moving back,” Giardi tweeted Wednesday night. “And to keep it real, that’s what it’s like every single year. They’re doing their due diligence.”

New England entered the 2020 draft with a similar pressing need at quarterback and traded out of Round 1. Yes, the Patriots’ first-round pick last year was eight spots later than it is this year, but it nonetheless shows the organization isn’t afraid to make a move that might not look like a smart one on the surface.

As for a potential trade-up, New England reportedly has done due diligence on acquiring the fourth overall pick with the idea of drafting Justin Fields in mind.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images