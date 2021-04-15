Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Islanders To Win Signed Charlie Coyle Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

One Boston Bruins fan will dress like a hometown hero after Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders.

When Boston hosts New York on Thursday at TD Garden, fans will have opportunity to win a signed Charlie Coyle Bruins retro jersey by playing the “Predict the Game” contest with NESN Games. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Islanders will feature on-screen prompts for fans to follow along and answer predictive questions as the game goes on. Players also can find additional questions online, improving their chances to win with each correct prediction.

The first question will appear during the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of “Bruins Face-Off LIVE.” Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Thursday night’s “Predict the Game” winner will win the signed Coyle Bruins retro jersey. The winner also will be entered automatically into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more you increase your chances to win.