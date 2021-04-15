NESN Logo Sign In

WNBA Draft Day is here, and the Connecticut Sun have some big decisions on their hands.

Despite the team’s lack of first-round picks, the Sun own back-to-back picks midway through the second round, Nos. 20 and 21 overall, in addition to a third-round selection. Connecticut has proved in the past that it can make the most of these later picks.

With Alyssa Thomas out indefinitely due to an Achilles injury, the Sun will need to ensure they have all of their bases covered while she recuperates. Finding success in the draft just might do the trick.

That said, here are four players Connecticut potentially could target in the 2021 draft:

Lindsey Pulliam (SG, Northwestern)

Pulliam could give the Sun some much-needed depth, especially during Thomas’ absence. After all, this Northwestern senior is a proven force on both ends of the court. A player like her could go a long way as Connecticut aims to fill the gaps, but has the potential to be be a long-term success.