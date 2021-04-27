Potential Patriots: Picking Safety In Every Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have had one of the best safety groups in the NFL for almost a decade, but it might be time to inject even more youth into the position group.

The Patriots took Kyle Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and it’s likely that he’ll fill a role similar to the one Patrick Chung served from 2013 to 2019 in New England’s defense as a big, athletic presence in the middle of the field. Devin McCourty, 33, is set to hit free agency next offseason, and the Patriots don’t have an obvious fill-in for his free safety spot.

So, while the Patriots took a box safety last spring, this might be the year to grab a rangier free safety who can protect the back half of the field in 2022 and beyond.

Before we identify potential Patriots, let’s first look at the team’s drafting history at the position. McCourty is not listed because he was drafted as a cornerback before moving to safety. The Patriots could take a similar approach to fill their free safety spot and move someone like slot cornerback Jonathan Jones back there in the future.

Click for full spreadsheet

The Patriots typically value speed, agility and explosion when they take a safety. They care less about size.