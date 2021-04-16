Potential Patriots: Tight End For Pats In Every Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

So, let’s take a closer look at what the Patriots typically value when drafting the position. Perhaps surprisingly, size doesn’t play a major factor. The Patriots do like a strong tight end with above-average speed, and good agility and change-of-direction.

Here is the Patriots’ full drafting history at tight end since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000:

We devised a system to rank the 2021 NFL Draft tight end prospects using the average NFL Scouting Combine and pro day measurements of players drafted by the Patriots.

We standardized each prospect’s pro day measurements with the average measurements and standard deviation of players drafted by New England, then summed those totals for our “Score” metric. We only summed the most important measurements (40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, short shuttle, vertical leap and bench press) for our “Key” metric.

We then made an all-encompassing weighted “Fit” metric.

We included the top fullbacks in this year’s class. We also included wide receiver Jacob Harris, since he’s listed as a tight end in Dane Brugler of The Athletic’s draft guide. Finally, we threw in quarterback Feleipe Franks, because we were curious to see how the seventh-round prospect would stack up among tight ends. Franks is worthy of a shot as a quarterback, but similar to former Virginia Tech QB and current Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas, Franks potentially has the size and athleticism to switch positions if signal-calling doesn’t work out for him.

Here are the 2021 tight end prospects sorted by draft ranking (via DraftScout.com).

And here are the top 20 prospects sorted by our Patriots “Fit” ranking.

Let’s pick the best tight end for New England in each round of the 2021 NFL Draft:

First Round: Kyle Pitts, Florida

The Patriots probably won’t have the opportunity to draft Pitts, since he’s expected to be selected well before New England is picking 15th overall in the first round. He also wouldn’t be the most obvious trade-up candidate since the Patriots already added Smith and Henry this offseason.