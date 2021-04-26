Potential Patriots: Picking Cornerback In Every Round Of 2021 NFL Draft

— 14 out of 21 cornerbacks drafted by the Patriots who ran a 40-yard dash completed it in less than 4.5 seconds

— 15 of the 19 cornerbacks drafted by the Patriots ran a three-cone drill completed it in less than 7 seconds

— 13 of the 19 cornerbacks who ran a short shuttle completed it in less than 4.2 seconds

— The Patriots have drafted just two cornerbacks with a broad jump under 10 feet or a vertical jump under 35 inches.

So, those seem to be the sweet spots.

We devised a metric to rate each 2021 NFL Draft prospectâ€™s fit in New England. Here’s this year’s crop of cornerbacks sorted by Arif Hasan of The Athletic’s composite draft rankings.

Click for full spreadsheet

Rankings via The Athletic’s Arif Hasan

Now let’s rank the Patriots’ top fits by that metric which standardizes and weights pre-draft testing measurables to New England’s preferences:

Click for full spreadsheet

Rankings via The Athletic’s Arif Hasan

Here’s one potential selection per round:

First Round: Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Horn and fellow top cornerback Patrick Surtain II didn’t run the three-cone or short shuttle, but the two otherwise are great fits from a size and testing standpoint. Horn is the son of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn. Surtain, as you might have guessed, is the son of former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Either would be a good fit in New England, but Horn is listed because Surtain is expected to be selected before No. 15.