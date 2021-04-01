NESN Logo Sign In

Folks, it’s Boston Red Sox Opening Day.

Hope springs eternal, as they say, and Thursday marks the beginning of the Red Sox (and everyone else’s season). And after a tough, truncated, 2020 campaign, which was played in empty ballparks, a few different pages are being turned.

A few thousand fans will be allowed back into the stadium as the Sox host the Baltimore Orioles, and Boston is positioned for a bounce-back season –which should be the normal 162 games — with a retooled roster.

It was a rainy Thursday morning in Boston, but team photographer Billie Weiss nevertheless went to the higher reaches of 4 Jersey Street and captured the annual morning of Opening Day photo.

First pitch for Sox Opening Day is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox and will be opposed by John Means.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images