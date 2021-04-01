Folks, it’s Boston Red Sox Opening Day.
Hope springs eternal, as they say, and Thursday marks the beginning of the Red Sox (and everyone else’s season). And after a tough, truncated, 2020 campaign, which was played in empty ballparks, a few different pages are being turned.
A few thousand fans will be allowed back into the stadium as the Sox host the Baltimore Orioles, and Boston is positioned for a bounce-back season –which should be the normal 162 games — with a retooled roster.
It was a rainy Thursday morning in Boston, but team photographer Billie Weiss nevertheless went to the higher reaches of 4 Jersey Street and captured the annual morning of Opening Day photo.
First pitch for Sox Opening Day is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox and will be opposed by John Means.