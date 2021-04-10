Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Garrett Richards Starts; Xander Bogaerts Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

Will the Boston Red Sox stay hot against the Baltimore Orioles after a day off?

Boston will visit Baltimore on Saturday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the second game of their three-game series. The Red Sox beat the Orioles 7-3 on Thursday, and the teams enjoyed an off day Friday.

Garrett Richards will start his second game of the season, looking extend Boston’s winning streak to five games. Baltimore racked up six runs in just two-plus innings against Richards on April 4 in its 11-3 win over Boston.

Xander Bogaerts, whom Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an off day Thursday, returns to his shortstop position and will bat third.

Bruce Zimmermann will be the Orioles’ starting pitcher. He registered the win April 4, allowing four hits and striking out five Red Sox batters and allowing three runs in six innings of work.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch on NESN.

Here are the expected lineups for Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and Orioles:

RED SOX (4-3)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Kevin Plawecki , C



Garrett Richards (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

ORIOLES (4-3)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan Mountcastle, DH

DJ Stewart, LF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Rio Ruiz, 2B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Chance Sisco, C

Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images