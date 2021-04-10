Patrice Bergeron Extends Point Streak To Seven In Bruins, Flyers Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The captain isn’t messing around right now.

Patrice Bergeron entered the Boston Bruins matinee matchup Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers sporting a six-game point streak and didn’t take long to extend it.

Bergeron lit the lamp to give Boston an early lead over Philadelphia just over five minutes into the contest with his 16th goal of the season.

The Bruins captain has been impressive throughout his seven-game point streak tallying six goals and three assists.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Leff/USA TODAY Sports Images