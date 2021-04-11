Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: J.D. Martinez Returns For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will look to return the entire favor Sunday afternoon when the face the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Boston, now in sole position of first place in the American League East, has a chance to sweep away Baltimore a week after the Orioles swept the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Alex Cora will send right-hander Nick Pivetta to the mound for his second start in a Red Sox uniform, while Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde will counter with righty Jorge Lopez.

As for the lineups, slugger J.D. Martinez will play for the Red Sox after returning a negative COVID-19 test and clearing protocols. The designated hitter missed Saturday’s game after being put on the COVID-19 list due to cold-like symptoms.

The rest of Boston’s lineup is fairly straightforward. Kiké Hernández will start in center field with Marwin Gonzalez filling in at second base, while Franchy Cordero will start in left field and bat ninth. Christian Vazquez will handle the catching for Pivetta.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are led by red-hot center fielder Cedric Mullens. The 26-year-old is hitting .455 with a Major League Baseball-leading 15 hits, including one home run, through eight games. He’ll be followed in the starting nine by Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch on NESN.

Here are the expected lineups for Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Orioles:

RED SOX (5-3)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Franchy Cordero, LF



Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

ORIOLES (4-4)

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Anthony Santander, RF

Ryan Mountcastle, DH

DJ Stewart, LF

Maikel Franco, 3B

Rio Ruiz, 2B

Pedro Severino, C

Freddy Galvis, SS

Jorge Lopez, RHP (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

