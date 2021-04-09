Sign Up To Play ‘Big Golf Tournament Challenge’ At NESN Games To Win Big

NESN Logo Sign In

The Masters could not have gotten off to a better start Thursday at Augusta National Country Club.

The key words were “firm and fast,” as the historic course regained its teeth after a November showing in which scoring records were broken. As most of the field struggled to break par, however, Justin Rose posted a tidy 7-under 65 with some of the best golf we’ve ever seen at Augusta.

The tournament, of course, is far from over, and the same can be said for your chances to win with NESN Games’ “Big Golf Tournament Challenge.” You can win a $150 gift code for each round or $250 for having the best performance in the tournament. All you have to do is make some prop bets for some of the best golfers in the world.

Here’s what the Friday slate looks like:

Dustin Johnson second-round birdies: over/under 3.5

Three-ball winner: Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafacci

Jon Rahm second-round birdies: over/under 3.5

Rory McIlroy second-round score: over/under 69.5

Three-ball winner: Rahm, McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

Patrick Reed second-round birdies: over/under 2.5

Three-ball winner: Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

Sign up now to play!

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images