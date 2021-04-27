NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall has been thriving so far for the Boston Bruins.

The 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner scored just two goals in 37 games for the Buffalo Sabres this season, but has taken off since being acquired by the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline.

Hall already has netted three goals for Boston in eight games including one of the most unconventional goals in the Bruins’ clash with the Sabres.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images