Garrett Richards is back on the bump Tuesday night.

Richards hasn’t gotten out to the start he had hoped for this season, but is looking to earn his first win of the 2021 Major League Baseball season as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Mets.

The 32-year-old has struggled early on in games, but has turned things around in each outing after the second inning.

For more on his season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images