MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Under Investigation For Suspicious Baseballs

The battle between Trevor Bauer and Major League Baseball just got even more interesting.

Multiple baseballs from Bauer’s start Wednesday were sent to MLB for investigation, The Athletic reported Thursday night. According to the report, the baseballs had visible markings and were sticky.

It’s long been acknowledged MLB pitchers put foreign substances on the baseball to get it stickier, which improves the grip. Prior to this season, however, MLB instituted new rules to crack down on pitchers doctoring the balls. Part of the process will include looking at Statcast data to investigate spin rates.

What makes this story even more intresting is Bauer’s past comments on the topic. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is outspoken regarding just about everything, but he made headlines in 2018 when he more or less accused Houston Astros pitchers of doctoring the baseball.

If only there was just a really quick way to increase spin rate. Like what if you could trade for a player knowing that you could bump his spin rate a couple hundred rpm overnight…imagine the steals you could get on the trade market! If only that existed… — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) May 1, 2018

Bauer also has had plenty to say about MLB and specifically commissioner Rob Manfred in the past. However, he had nothing to say to The Athletic when reached for comment.

He did, of course, tweet about it.

balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season 😂😂😂 thumbs up y’all keep killin it! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 9, 2021

Stay tuned. This one is just getting started.

