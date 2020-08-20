MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Warned Not To Wear ‘Free Joe Kelly’ Cleats

Major League Baseball has issued Trevor Bauer a warning: Do not wear “Free Joe Kelly” cleats unless you expect to be punished.

The Cincinnati Reds starter has been told he could be subject to discipline should he don cleats bearing the phrase in question, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kelly, as you likely know, is serving a five-game suspension for throwing at and taunting Astros players during the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over Houston on July 29.

The phrase “Free Joe Kelly” is printed on one shoe, and an illustration of a pouty Kelly is on the other.

News: Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer planned to wear cleats in his start today that say “FREE JOE KELLY” and sport a picture of the suspended Dodgers pitcher. MLB told him he could be removed from the game and disciplined if he does, Bauer told ESPN.



Story: https://t.co/mJmAiqqg8J pic.twitter.com/kVqSF9VOjx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2020

Kelly initially was handed an eight-game suspension, the equivalent to a 22-game suspension in a typical 162-game season. And even though it’s been reduced, some players (like Bauer) still aren’t happy with the decision.

Bauer could be removed from the game should he wear the cleats on field, per Passan’s report. MLB reportedly told the Reds his footwear violated an agreement made between the league and the Players’ Association which gives the league and clubs “discretionary rights to deny any proposed design.”

Umpires could eject Bauer if they see him wearing the shoes.