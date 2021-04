NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is on a mission.

After sitting out due to COVID-19 protocols, Marchand rejoined the Boston Bruins last week and put up a performance good enough for him to be named the NHL’s third star of the week. Because of that, Marchand is our VA Hero of the Week.

For more details on Marchand’s explosive return, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images