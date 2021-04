NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall has his first point in a Boston Bruins uniform.

The newcomer picked up an assist in the second period on Craig Smith’s go-ahead goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Smith sniped the puck by Dustin Tokarski to make it a 2-1 game.

Check it out:

Taylor Hall grabs his first point as a Boston Bruin → Craig Smith FINISHES. pic.twitter.com/BjHjURLomA — NESN (@NESN) April 14, 2021

Smith now has 15 points in 13 games.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images