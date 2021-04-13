Watch David Krejci Tie Game For Bruins In First Period Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The fourth line of Sean Kuraly, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner changed the tempo of the first period for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

The trio generated over a minute of zone time against the Buffalo Sabres, but were unable to score and tie the game at 1-1.

That was until David Krejci’s line took the ice and picked up where the fourth line left off.

Jeremy Lauzon ripped a shot from the point and got it through traffic before Krejci buried one by Dustin Tokarski to make it a 1-1 game.

Check it out: