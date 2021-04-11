J.D. Martinez is locked in amid a historic hot streak for the Boston Red Sox so far this season.
There was no slowing down Martinez on Sunday.
With the Red Sox leading the Orioles 10-7 in eighth inning at Camden Yard, Boston’s designated hitter approached the plate with one out as Baltimore flirted with a comeback.
But Martinez gave the visitors some insurance, hitting his third home run of the day 430 feet to center.
The solo home run made it 11-7 in favor of the Red Sox, who went on to claim a 14-9 win.
Martinez finished the game with a 4-for-6 mark with four RBIs. The veteran slugger, who missed Saturday’s game due to illness, also homered in the first and fifth innings.
Martinez’s bat couldn’t be hotter. As of Sunday, he’s tied as having the longest streak of games (eight) with an extra-base hit to start a season.