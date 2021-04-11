NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez is locked in amid a historic hot streak for the Boston Red Sox so far this season.

There was no slowing down Martinez on Sunday.

With the Red Sox leading the Orioles 10-7 in eighth inning at Camden Yard, Boston’s designated hitter approached the plate with one out as Baltimore flirted with a comeback.

But Martinez gave the visitors some insurance, hitting his third home run of the day 430 feet to center.

The solo home run made it 11-7 in favor of the Red Sox, who went on to claim a 14-9 win.

Martinez finished the game with a 4-for-6 mark with four RBIs. The veteran slugger, who missed Saturday’s game due to illness, also homered in the first and fifth innings.

Anyone order back-to-back oppo tacos? pic.twitter.com/bUciXmUx44 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2021

Honestly, we don't even know what to say anymore.

Just wow. pic.twitter.com/QTnn2pZruO — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2021

Martinez’s bat couldn’t be hotter. As of Sunday, he’s tied as having the longest streak of games (eight) with an extra-base hit to start a season.

