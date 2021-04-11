Garrett Richards Shines In Second Start Of 2021 For Red Sox Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

After a rough first outing, Garrett Richards took a step forward Saturday.

Richards got the ball for Boston as they took on the Baltimore Orioles and although he didn’t earn a decision, was in line for his first win of the season when exited the contest after an impressive start.

The 32-year-old allowed back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning and was all business from there. Richards finished his outing after allowing only three hits and two earned runs across five innings while striking out four Orioles batters in the Red Sox win.

For more on his second start of the season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images