2021 CT Sun Preview: Five Questions Facing Connecticut This Season

Who will make a splash this season?

There’s no question about the level of talent on the Sun. But with Thomas out, at least one person will have to step up, if not more. Just who will be leaned on, though, remains to be seen.

Brionna Jones and Briann January likely will maintain their starting gigs, especially after their impact in 2020 following some major offseason shakeups. It is unclear if one or more players will help fill the void left by Thomas, but several have the capacity to do so. Natisha Hiedeman, for instance, has shown steady improvement as her role with the team gradually increased throughout her first two seasons. Kaila Charlies and Beatrice Mompremier, meanwhile, showed plenty of promise on both ends of the court throughout their respective rookie campaigns.

It’s not all about the starting role, though. A shift in the starting five means a shift on the bench, and some players will be needed to hold down the fort. And like last season (after Jonquel Jones opted out), matchups potentially could play a big role in who Miller chooses to start or not.

What kind of chemistry will DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones have?

Bonner and Jones have yet to play together after the former joined the Sun during the 2020 offseason. But that will change come Friday. The question is, will they mesh?

Bonner did not get to play with Jones during her inaugural season with the Sun after Jones opted out due to personal reasons amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two will have plenty of time to find their chemistry as a pair with Thomas’ injury. Something tells us these two will gel just fine, though.

How will the WNBA’s midseason break impact the Sun?

The WNBA has scheduled a midseason break to allow players to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. And while it will make it much easier for players to represent their respective countries, it could throw a wrench into some team’s plans.

It is too soon to tell exactly how this will impact the Sun. It largely will rely on their performance leading up to the break and which players (if any) will compete in the Olympics. The biggest question is how Connecticut will respond after the lengthy break, which will last from Thursday, July 15 to Wednesday, August 11. There will be a month’s worth of games left to play at that point, making the all-important playoff push that much more crucial this go-around.

Can the Sun finally win their first-ever WNBA championship?

Yes, we have been asking that question a lot the last few years. But if the last two seasons are any indication, the Sun still are in a spot to capture their first title in the WNBA’s 25-year history.