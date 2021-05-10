Surprised By Red Sox’s Hot Start To Season? Rafael Devers Isn’t

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Red Sox, according to many media members and baseball “experts,” were not supposed to be a good team this season.

Those on Boston’s roster, however, apparently never received that memo.

The Red Sox enter Monday with the best record in the big leagues. Boston improved to 22-13 on the campaign Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win over the Orioles in Baltimore. It was yet another well-rounded victory for the Sox, who received a sharp collective pitching performance and a handful of timely hits.

Rafael Devers was responsible for two of those important knocks. Speaking with the media after the game, the third baseman explained why no one in Boston’s clubhouse has been surprised by the club’s success over the past month-plus.

“No, not at all. We believe in each other,” Devers told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “We believe in each other as a team. It’s you guys that don’t believe in us. But in this clubhouse, this team, we believe in each other and we knew we were a good team.”

The Red Sox can notch their fourth series sweep of the season with a win over the O’s on Monday. NESN will have complete coverage of the finale, which is slated to have a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images