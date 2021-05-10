NESN Logo Sign In

A new theory has emerged, via Peter King of NBC Sports, regarding the San Francisco 49ers’ efforts to hide their intentions before the 2021 NFL Draft until they selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance third overall.

If we take it a step further, the New England Patriots could also be connected.

The 49ers, up until draft night, were widely expected to draft Mac Jones at No. 3 overall. They instead drafted Trey Lance with the third pick, while Jones fell to the Patriots at No. 15. The Niners then said drafting Lance was their plan all along.

Here’s why King believes the 49ers throwing out a smokescreen with Jones:

“Suppose the Niners want to convince the world they’re picking Jones, and suppose they’ve talked to several teams about Jimmy Garoppolo in trade, and suppose they?re trying to get a ransom for Garoppolo, and suppose they think that if there are teams that want Garoppolo, they’ll pony up bigger packages than they’d offered.”

Which team made the most sense for Garoppolo? The Patriots. Which team clearly was interested in Jones? The Patriots.

The Patriots valued Jones nearly as much or more than the two quarterbacks — Lance and Ohio State’s Justin Fields — taken ahead of him in the draft. If the 49ers convinced the world they were taking Jones at No. 3 overall, then obviously New England would have no shot at him.