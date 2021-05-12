2021 CT Sun Preview: Five Storylines To Watch Out For This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun hope to finish the 25th WNBA season with a fairy tale ending, but they will have to wade through several competing storylines first.

Nothing has been easy for the Sun as they aim for title No. 1, and the 2021 season will be no different. There inevitably will be some questions Connecticut must answer along the way, especially after a fairly busy offseason.

So, which Sun storylines should you keep an eye on this season? Here’s our top five, in no particular order:

Alyssa Thomas’ injury

It is perhaps the most talked-about story entering the Sun’s 2021 campaign. Thomas is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery this offseason to repair an Achilles injury sustained playing overseas. She likely will miss the entire season, having had surgery in January, which will leave some massive shoes for Connecticut to fill.

Luckily, Jonquel Jones will be back after missing the 2020 season and will get to play alongside DeWanna Bonner for the first time since the former Phoenix Mercury star joined the Sun last offseason. Bonner and Thomas made quite a pair during Jones’ absence, and now, it’ll be Jones’ turn to try and make some magic with Bonner.

They will not be the only ones helping fill the gaps, though. Expect Brionna Jones and Brianna January to step up as well, much like last season. It is unclear if head coach Curt Miller plans to rotate out his fifth starter each game or if one particular player will take on starting duties, but he certainly has some options with Natisha Hiedeman, Beatrice Mompremier and Kaila Charles — all of whom made intermittent starts in 2020.

Jonquel Jones’ return

Jones is back with the Sun for the first time since Connecticut came one game shy of the WNBA title in 2019. She has had plenty of time to shake off her rust with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia, though, averaging 12.1 points on 62.3 percent shooting and 7.7 rebounds (5.9 defensive) in 10 games.