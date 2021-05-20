NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in position to draft the next jewel of their farm system.

However, exactly who that might be remains a mystery.

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo projected Wednesday in his latest 2021 MLB Mock Draft the Red Sox will select Brady House with the No. 4 overall pick. House is a shortstop with Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, Ga., and Mayo believes his bat likely will allow him to forge a career in the big leagues.

“He might be able to stick at shortstop and even if he can’t, adjustments he’s made at the plate have allowed him to show off his immense raw power more consistently,” Mayo wrote.

House joins Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker among players MLB mock drafts recently have linked with the Red Sox. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected earlier this month the Kansas City Royals would take House at No. 7. MLB.com’s Jim Callis last month predicted the Baltimore Orioles would pick House at No. 5. Is House’s stock climbing?

The 2021 MLB Draft will start July 11. The Red Sox own their highest pick since 1967 when they selected Mike Garman at No. 3 overall.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images