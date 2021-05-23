NESN Logo Sign In

If the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series extends to six games, be sure to swing by Banners.

NESN will be in attendance if the series continues Tuesday night at the Boston-based bar and restaurant.

Find out more about local beer retailers in the Boston area with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.