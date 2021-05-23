NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson on Sunday earned the sixth major of his career in winning the 2021 PGA Championship.

Handing in a score of 1-over 76 for the final round, Mickelson finished the weekend 6-under-par to win the tournament for the second time, despite a rocky start that saw two bogeys through his first three holes.

After breathing down Mickelson’s neck throughout the final round, Brooks Koepka (4-under) finished tied for second along with Louis Oosthuizen.

The victory makes Mickelson, just weeks shy of his 51st birthday, the oldest golfer to win a major in PGA Tour history.

It is his first since 2013, where he captured The Open Championship, and the U.S. Open remains the only major Mickelson has yet to win.

