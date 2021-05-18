Brayden Schenn, Gabriel Landeskog Drop Gloves For Awesome Playoff Fight

NESN Logo Sign In

No one was going to stop Brayden Schenn and Gabriel Landeskog from scrapping Monday night.

Actual fights aren’t exactly common in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but we received a great exception in Game 1 of the first-round series between the Blues and the Avalanche. Landeskog, Colorado’s captain, apparently took exception with an uncalled trip on Schenn midway through the first period, and the latter was more than willing to engage in fisticuffs.

Referees (kind of) tried to prevent the scuffle from happening, but the pair of veterans evaded officials and dropped the gloves. Landeskog was the clear victor, landing multiple right hands on the St. Louis first-line wing.

Schenner is ready to go tonight.

TV: Bally Sports Midwest

App: Bally Sports app#stlblues pic.twitter.com/qsdc3fTfYK — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 18, 2021

Landeskog ultimately poured salt in the wound, as the Avs cruised to a 4-1 win at Ball Arena. The West Division foes will resume their best-of-seven series Wednesday night when they battle in Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images