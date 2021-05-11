NESN Logo Sign In

Although the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals have seen plenty of each other over the years, postseason meetings between them are something of a rarity.

The NHL confirmed Monday night the teams will face off in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 of the Bruins-Capitals series is scheduled for Saturday night at Capital One Arena, and it will mark the fifth team they’ve played each other in NHL postseason play.

Let’s take a look at what happened in the previous four:

— 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers Round Robin

Washington defeated Boston 2-1 in their Stanley Cup qualifiers round-robin game last August to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs.

The Capitals exited the playoffs in the first round. The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round but lost to the Tampa Bay Lighting in the second round.

— 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round

The Capitals ended the Bruins’ defense of their 2011 Stanley Cup title in the first round the next season with a 4-3 series win.

The New York Rangers then beat the Capitals in the seven games in the second round.