Although the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals have seen plenty of each other over the years, postseason meetings between them are something of a rarity.
The NHL confirmed Monday night the teams will face off in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 of the Bruins-Capitals series is scheduled for Saturday night at Capital One Arena, and it will mark the fifth team they’ve played each other in NHL postseason play.
Let’s take a look at what happened in the previous four:
— 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers Round Robin
Washington defeated Boston 2-1 in their Stanley Cup qualifiers round-robin game last August to secure the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs.
The Capitals exited the playoffs in the first round. The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round but lost to the Tampa Bay Lighting in the second round.
— 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round
The Capitals ended the Bruins’ defense of their 2011 Stanley Cup title in the first round the next season with a 4-3 series win.
The New York Rangers then beat the Capitals in the seven games in the second round.
— 1998 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round
The Capitals eliminated the Bruins at the first hurdle with a 4-2 series win.
Washington advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Detroit Red Wings in a four-game sweep.
— 1990 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals
The Bruins resoundingly crushed the Capitals, winning the pivotal series 4-0.
Boston advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1.
Puck drop for Game 1 of the 2021 Bruins-Capitals series is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.
Bruins fans undoubtedly hope this year’s series will unfold more like the 1990 affair, instead of the more recent meetings.