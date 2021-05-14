NESN Earns Best Bruins Household Rating Since 2014-15 NHL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN’s coverage the 2020-21 Boston Bruins season experienced the highest Household (HH) rating since the 2014-15 season, with a HH rating of 4.18. The HH rating marks a 18 percent increase over the 2019-20 season, while the Adults 18-34 (A18-34) demographic saw an 11 percent increase over last season.

NESN registered growth in its coverage of 49 total games this season in key demographic areas:

— The A18-34 rating was 2.19 this season, which marks 11 percent growth over last season and is the highest rating for the demographic since 2013-14

— The Adult 25-54 (A25-54) was a 2.81 this season, up 7 percent over last season and 55 percent growth over the 2018-19 season; it also touts the best rating since 2014-15

— The Male 25-54 (M25-54) demographic experienced 12 percent growth over last season with a 3.87 rating this season

Approximately 1.5 million unique people throughout New England watched Bruins hockey on NESN this season.* The average total minutes watched per game (HH) this season registered at 93 minutes — a 22 percent increase over the 2019-20 season and the highest amount of time for a Bruins season in over a decade.

The Boston Bruins rank third in their division and ended the season with a record of 33-16-7. They face off against the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beginning Saturday on NBC. NESN will host an hour of pre- and post-game coverage for the entire playoff run. NESN will air Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 17, Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21. The NHL will announce broadcast information for games 5, 6, and 7, if the matchups are necessary, at a later date.