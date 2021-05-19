Burnley Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool moved back into the Premier League’s top four Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Burnley.

Roberto Firmino pinged the Reds into the lead just before half-time at Turf Moor when he converted Andy Robertson’s low centering cross with the side of his boot from 12 yards.

BOBBY FIRMINO!



He gives Liverpool a crucial lead over Burnley. pic.twitter.com/OGM6gHy0vS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 19, 2021

Nathaniel Phillips headed in the second shortly after the break, claiming his first goal for the club by nodding in from a Sadio Mane cross.

What a header from Nat Phillips! ?



Liverpool lead 2-0. pic.twitter.com/HnkR3cnJfl — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 19, 2021

The Reds had to resist late pressure from the Clarets, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench to rasp in a third, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side leapfrogs Leicester City in the standings on goal difference with only one game remaining.

OX! ?



Oxlade-Chamberlain seals the three points for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/lQ5aLeRO9g — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 19, 2021

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/434685-burnley-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>