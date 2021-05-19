Burnley Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool moved back into the Premier League’s top four Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Burnley.
Roberto Firmino pinged the Reds into the lead just before half-time at Turf Moor when he converted Andy Robertson’s low centering cross with the side of his boot from 12 yards.
Nathaniel Phillips headed in the second shortly after the break, claiming his first goal for the club by nodding in from a Sadio Mane cross.
The Reds had to resist late pressure from the Clarets, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench to rasp in a third, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side leapfrogs Leicester City in the standings on goal difference with only one game remaining.