Capitals Have ‘Pretty Simple’ Message For Must-Win Game 5 Vs. Bruins

Do the Washington Capitals have three straight wins left in them?
If they want to keep their season alive, they better.
The Capitals’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Boston Bruins has been mostly even. It sits at 3-1 in Boston’s favor as of now, but the first three games went into overtime before Washington got bulldozed in Game 4 on Friday.
Now, the Capitals have a do-or-die Game 5 set for Sunday evening at Capital One Arena.
And their message is straightforward.
“I think it’s pretty plain and simple: Do whatever it takes,” Caps defenseman John Carlson told reporters over Zoom on Sunday morning.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t happy with the way things are going and are ready to go out there and compete and leave it all on the ice,” Carlson added.
Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 6.