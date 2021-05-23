Capitals Have ‘Pretty Simple’ Message For Must-Win Game 5 Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Do the Washington Capitals have three straight wins left in them?

If they want to keep their season alive, they better.

The Capitals’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Boston Bruins has been mostly even. It sits at 3-1 in Boston’s favor as of now, but the first three games went into overtime before Washington got bulldozed in Game 4 on Friday.

Now, the Capitals have a do-or-die Game 5 set for Sunday evening at Capital One Arena.

And their message is straightforward.

“I think it’s pretty plain and simple: Do whatever it takes,” Caps defenseman John Carlson told reporters over Zoom on Sunday morning.

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys that aren’t happy with the way things are going and are ready to go out there and compete and leave it all on the ice,” Carlson added.