Celtics Rumors: Paul Pierce Among 2021 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems Paul Pierce will be the latest Boston Celtics legend to reach basketball immortality.

Pierce, who played 15 seasons with the Celtics, will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class, according to the Boston Globe. Pierce, as you may recall, was named NBA Finals MVP after helping the Celtics win the 2008 NBA title.

The Class of 2020 — including Pierce’s former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett — will be inducted in Springfield on Saturday after the Hall of Fame postponed the originally-scheduled ceremony, which would have taken place last August.

Pierce, 43, played 19 NBA seasons and was a 10-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection.

He was traded from Boston to the Brooklyn Nets before also playing for the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. He retired after the 2016-17 season and his No. 34 Celtics jersey has been retired by the organization.

The Class of 2021 officially will be announced Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images