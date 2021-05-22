Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online, On TV

Let’s see if the Boston Celtics can pull off a stunner.
The Celtics entered the season as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference, but have underachieved and disappointed at every turn. Now, after getting through the play-in tournament, the seventh-seeded Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.
Game 1 is set for Saturday at Barclays Center.
Here’s how to watch Celtics-Nets Game 1 online and on TV.
When: Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN