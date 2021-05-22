Key Factor Behind Rafael Devers’ Strong Start? Red Sox Star Explains

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is in the midst of a 2021 campaign which certainly could gain some MLB All-Star notoriety.
Devers, entering Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, already has recorded more home runs in 2021 (12) than his entire pandemic-shortened MLB season (11) despite playing 14 fewer games. Devers is hitting .281 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs to go along with a .945 OPS. He ranks third in RBIs and is tied for fourth in home runs throughout the league.
The 24-year-old Red Sox slugger, who is impressing teammates with his “superstar” potential, explained one specific reason behind his production more than a quarter way through the season.
“I think the most important thing is the fact that I’ve been able to stay healthy,” Devers said Saturday, through a translator, during a pregame video conference. “I always say if I’m able to stay healthy, I know the numbers I’ll be able to put up. So that’s something that I’m really grateful for — that I’ve been able to play the games and not have anything that’s been bothering me. I feel really good out there.”
Perhaps even more notable is the third baseman’s production at the hot corner. Devers has logged more than 368 innings at third while recording a .946 fielding percentage. And his play in recent weeks has improved now offering more-than-reliable defense.
“Yeah, obviously I’m always confident out there,” Devers said. “No matter what, I’m always, I’m never down on myself when playing defense. I put in the work from spring training all the way throughout the season and it’s something that I take pride in, is my defense.
“There’s going to be moments where obviously I make some errors here and there, but I never let it get to me. And I just continue to, the following day, the following moment, just try to put it in the back of my mind and just continue to get better. But I feel good out there, my confidence has never wavered.”
Devers’ two-way production will continue to be looked for as the Red Sox try to maintain their advantage in the American League East.
First pitch between the Red Sox and Phillies is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.