Key Factor Behind Rafael Devers’ Strong Start? Red Sox Star Explains

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is in the midst of a 2021 campaign which certainly could gain some MLB All-Star notoriety.

Devers, entering Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, already has recorded more home runs in 2021 (12) than his entire pandemic-shortened MLB season (11) despite playing 14 fewer games. Devers is hitting .281 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs to go along with a .945 OPS. He ranks third in RBIs and is tied for fourth in home runs throughout the league.

The 24-year-old Red Sox slugger, who is impressing teammates with his “superstar” potential, explained one specific reason behind his production more than a quarter way through the season.

“I think the most important thing is the fact that I’ve been able to stay healthy,” Devers said Saturday, through a translator, during a pregame video conference. “I always say if I’m able to stay healthy, I know the numbers I’ll be able to put up. So that’s something that I’m really grateful for — that I’ve been able to play the games and not have anything that’s been bothering me. I feel really good out there.”

Perhaps even more notable is the third baseman’s production at the hot corner. Devers has logged more than 368 innings at third while recording a .946 fielding percentage. And his play in recent weeks has improved now offering more-than-reliable defense.

“Yeah, obviously I’m always confident out there,” Devers said. “No matter what, I’m always, I’m never down on myself when playing defense. I put in the work from spring training all the way throughout the season and it’s something that I take pride in, is my defense.

“There’s going to be moments where obviously I make some errors here and there, but I never let it get to me. And I just continue to, the following day, the following moment, just try to put it in the back of my mind and just continue to get better. But I feel good out there, my confidence has never wavered.”