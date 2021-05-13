2021 CT Sun Preview: Why Connecticut Could Be WNBA Finals Contender

NESN Logo Sign In

The WNBA is about to embark on its 25th season, and the Connecticut Sun are one team who would love to take home their first title to celebrate the anniversary.

The Sun’s season tips off May 14 against the Atlanta Dream, and as it stands now, betting odds are set at +1400 for them to win the championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

That puts six teams in front of them with better chances, but we like the Sun better that that. Allow us to explain why Connecticut could be a strong title contender.

— The Sun’s experience comes to mind. Not necessarily historically, but in terms of this particular group having made deep runs.

The Sun reached the 2019 WNBA Finals, and they finished the season as the runner up. In 2020, despite a bit of roster shuffling and COVID-19 opt-outs, they made another playoff push to the quarterfinals.

They’ve been there before, and they want to go all the way.

— This offseason has been a quieter one for Connecticut, which means a lot of chemistry will remain intact.