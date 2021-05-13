Manchester United and Liverpool will try to do this again.

The teams will play Thursday at Old Trafford in a rescheduled Premier League Round 34 game. The teams originally were supposed to play this high-profile game May 2, but protests at Old Trafford forced its postponement.

The ensuing 10 days have changed the stakes of United-Liverpool. Second-place Manchester United no longer can catch Manchester City, which clinched the Premier League title Tuesday. A victory for sixth-place Liverpool would inject fresh hope into its quest for a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Thursday, May 13, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/424341-west-ham-1-3-liverpool-six-talking-points" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>