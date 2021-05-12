Curtis Lazar Reflects On Trade From Sabres Before Playoffs With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Curtis Lazar has come a long way from where he was at the start of the season.

The forward began his year with the Buffalo Sabres, who won just two more games this season than the Buffalo Bills did, before being traded to Boston alongside Curtis Lazar in exchange for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick in April.

After the deal, Lazar didn’t hesitate to call out his old team, saying he looked forward to “sticking it to them.”

And Monday, after scoring in the Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Lazar reflected on how different his situation is now as he and Boston prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“A couple months ago, things were completely different. But you know, this league, it’s a business,” Lazar said. “I was brought here to Boston to do a job and work towards something special. I’m excited, to play for keeps now, that’s what everyone works towards. We fought hard to get the playoffs and now it’s time to lay it on the ice.”

The Bruins and Capitals face off in Game 1 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images