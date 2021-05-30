David Pastrnak Steals Show With Hat Trick In Bruins’ Game 1 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak came to the rink with no shortage of swagger, and it showed on the ice in Game 1 for the Bruins.

Boston’s top-line winger recorded a hat trick in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff second-round series vs. the New York Islanders. The third goal was especially important, as Pastrnak ripped a wrist shot by Isles goalie Ilya Sorokin to give Boston a 4-2 lead.

The B’s went on to win Game 1 by a 5-2 score.

HAT TRICK DAVID PASTRNAK! ?@Enterprise NHL Hat Trick Challenge | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/cAlWDedQCy — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Almost immediately after Pastrnak’s shot hit the twine, hats rained down from a near-capacity TD Garden crowd. It was a blizzard of beanies, leading to a delay of almost five minutes as the Garden ice crew retrieved the chapeaus.

Taylor Hall added an empty-netter nearly three minutes later to ice the Game 1 win for the Black and Gold.

Game 2 is Monday night at the Garden.