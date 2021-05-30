David Pastrnak Scores First-Period Goal In Game 1; Jam-Packed TD Garden Erupts

NESN Logo Sign In

TD Garden is full once again and, yep, it sure sounds like it’s full.

With COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts getting lifted Saturday, the Garden was packed almost completely full. And down 1-0 in the first period of Game 1 against the New York Islanders, David Pastrnak helped the Boston Bruins draw level.

And for the first time in a long time, the crowd absolutely erupted.

Patrice Bergeron fought hard to win a face-off, getting it back to David Krejci at the point. Krejci fired a shot that was turned away by Isles netminder Ilya Sorokin, but the puck made its way right to Pastrnak. The winger held on to the puck for a few moments before unloading a shot that beat Sorokin at 19:36 to tie the game.

It was Pastrnak’s third goal of the postseason.

