Red Sox Notes: Adam Ottavino Had ‘Out-Of-Body’ Experience After Crowd Uproar

Boston Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino admitted he isn’t a pitcher who will show emotion after a big strikeout or a big play.

Playing in front of 25,000-plus screaming fans for the first time at Fenway Park since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sports landscape, though, it was different.

“Just kind of an out-of-body experience there,” Ottavino said on a postgame video conference when referring to his seventh-inning heroics during Boston’s 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. “(I’m) glad I was able to make the pitch and just kind of blacked out.”

Ottavino brought all 25,000 to their feet with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh, stranding three Marlins runners and helping Boston hold its 2-0 lead at the time. Ottavino entered the game for Josh Taylor, walked the first batter he faced, and then was staring down No. 3 batter Jesus Aguilar and No. 4 batter Garrett Cooper. He proceeded to strike out Aguilar on a filthy slider, the ninth pitch of the at bat, and sat Cooper in just four pitches.

It prompted a pretty surreal cheer from the Fenway faithful, one that certainly has been missed. It also elicited an intense reaction from Ottavino himself.

“You don’t have to worry about your energy level when you have a crowd like that, it’s just going to be there,” Ottavino said. “It’s just a natural hormonal reaction. And you just try to embrace it, and use it.”