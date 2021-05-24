David Pastrnak ‘Surprised’ He Had Such Clear Lane To Net In Game 5 Goal

Washington's defense was a mess on the goal

David Pastrnak actually was in pass-first mode in the second period of Sunday’s game when he scored his Game 5 goal.

But Nick Jensen and the rest of the Washington Capitals put up an embarrassing display, and the next thing you knew, Pastrnak was dancing through the offensive zone and slipped a puck past Ilya Samsonov.

“I was definitely (surprised I had such a clear path to the net),” Pastrnak said over Zoom after the game. “I was looking for (David) Krejci and (Taylor Hall) and then I just saw a free lane to take it to the net. I tried and it worked this time.”

After a tough start to the series, Pastrnak has found his form. He had goals in Games 4 and 5, with the latter coming in the Bruins’ 3-1 win on Sunday to clinch the series.

Pastrnak and the Bruins now will face the winner of the New York Islanders-Pittsburgh Penguins series.

