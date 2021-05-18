Eduardo Rodriguez Looks For Win No. 6 As Red Sox Take On Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez looks to get back in the win column Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Boston Red Sox pitcher has been impressive so far to open the 2021 Major League Baseball season winning each of his first five decisions, but suffered his first loss since 2019 in his last appearanceagainst the Oakland Athletics.

Rodriguez allowed four runs to Oakland while striking out nine batters and walking just one across six innings pitched.

For more on his performance so far in 2021 and a preview on Tuesday’s clash with the Toronto Blue Jays, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images