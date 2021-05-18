Alex Cora Shares What Chris Sale Is ‘Really Excited’ About During Rehab

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are set to face Toronto for a three-game series down at the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. beginning Tuesday.

Meanwhile, pitcher Chris Sale is just south in Fort Myers, working his way back from Tommy John surgery to make his return sometime this summer.

Though his team is down in Florida to play its American League East opponent, they won’t be seeing Sale during the trip. However, manager Alex Cora is in touch, and had an update from the left-hander on his progress.

“I texted with him yesterday,” Cora told reporters Tuesday in his pregame press conference. “I’m not sure when he gets on the mound, but we were going back and forth. One thing he’s really excited about is the way he’s bouncing back after all the workouts and all that so that’s a good sign.”

This is great news for the club after Sale’s rehab was a bit delayed. The 31-year-old went through a bout with COVID-19 in January and the ensuing quarantine protocols, but neck stiffness and a “very minor back thing” early in camp slowed his progress down even more.

But if his body is responding well after workouts, that makes us really excited, too.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew West/The News-Press-USA TODAY Sports Images