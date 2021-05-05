Garrett Richards Endorses Joke That Rafael Devers Still Is Just A Kid

Between his youthful face and bright disposition, Rafael Devers has earned the reputation of being the resident child on the Boston Red Sox.
Garrett Richards agrees.
The Sox starter was caught by NESN cameras hanging out with his children at Fenway Park before a game. Asked if Devers was one of the kids, Richards agreed.
There you have it.
Of course, Devers is anything but a child when he’s between the lines. The 24-year-old has been a monster at the plate this season, hitting .283 this season with a .934 OPS, blasting seven home runs while driving in 21 runs.
Devers and the Sox will play the second contest of their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning on NESN at 6.